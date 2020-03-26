Capital Bank & Trust Co Sells 101,362 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Capital Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 101,362 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $77,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $4.17 on Thursday, reaching $73.44. 5,446,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,022,450. The company has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.