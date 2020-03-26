Capital Bank & Trust Co Sells 10,686 Shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,686 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises about 1.3% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.41% of Waste Connections worth $98,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WCN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,084,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,300,000 after purchasing an additional 475,761 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,286,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,821,000 after acquiring an additional 412,293 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 476,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,288,000 after acquiring an additional 274,649 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,875,000 after acquiring an additional 264,397 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,720,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,001,000 after purchasing an additional 240,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.67. The company had a trading volume of 83,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,958. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.86. Waste Connections Inc has a 12-month low of $70.87 and a 12-month high of $105.17.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

WCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Waste Connections from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.64.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

