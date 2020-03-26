Capital Bank & Trust Co Sells 10,988 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Capital Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,988 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates comprises 1.3% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.91% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $101,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,573,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,626,000 after buying an additional 33,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

JKHY traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $142.93. 9,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,704. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.64 and a 12 month high of $174.93.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 48.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.75.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

