Capital Bank & Trust Co Sells 1,183 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in ASML were worth $30,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $240,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ASML by 1,571.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,409,000 after purchasing an additional 395,121 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 178,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.1% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.00.

ASML stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $265.58. The stock had a trading volume of 31,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. ASML Holding NV has a one year low of $182.77 and a one year high of $319.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.45.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 23.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.88%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

