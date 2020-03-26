Capital Bank & Trust Co Sells 143,847 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Capital Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 602,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 143,847 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for 1.6% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.17% of CME Group worth $120,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,232,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in CME Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 711,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $260.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.27.

In related news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total transaction of $622,515.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,447.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,681 shares of company stock worth $2,009,327 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $14.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.99. The company had a trading volume of 993,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,817. The company has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.89. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

