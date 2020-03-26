Capital Bank & Trust Co Sells 18,423 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,423 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 2.4% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.14% of Broadcom worth $181,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,165,246,000 after purchasing an additional 138,951 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $602,751,000 after buying an additional 494,761 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,780,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $562,678,000 after buying an additional 90,300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,298,000 after buying an additional 48,090 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,611,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $509,222,000 after buying an additional 171,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.81.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $22,341,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,938 shares of company stock worth $121,050,177. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock traded up $20.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.46. 166,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,157,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.91. The firm has a market cap of $85.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 69.53% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

