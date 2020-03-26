Capital Bank & Trust Co Sells 259,175 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Capital Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 259,175 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.08% of Deere & Company worth $41,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,927,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $4,987,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE stock traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $181.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $166.65 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Deere & Company to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded Deere & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.03.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

