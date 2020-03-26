Capital Bank & Trust Co Sells 26,310 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Capital Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,113,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,310 shares during the quarter. Seattle Genetics makes up approximately 1.6% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.65% of Seattle Genetics worth $127,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seattle Genetics alerts:

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $40,715.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,134,482.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,527,157. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $87.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Seattle Genetics to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded up $5.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.75. The company had a trading volume of 17,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,181. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.34. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.90 and a one year high of $124.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of -113.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Seattle Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seattle Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.