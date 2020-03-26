Capital Bank & Trust Co Sells 28,384 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Capital Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,384 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for approximately 1.4% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.25% of Moody’s worth $110,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO traded up $13.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $220.94. 42,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,954. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $287.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.18.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total value of $165,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,513.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,199 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,394. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

