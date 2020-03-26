Capital Bank & Trust Co Sells 31,989 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Capital Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,825,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 31,989 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 1.5% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.14% of Enbridge worth $112,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Enbridge by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343,790 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,611,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $599,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,668 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $62,967,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 8,178,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $325,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Enbridge by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,591,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $222,609,000 after buying an additional 1,250,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENB. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Argus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Enbridge from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.08.

NYSE ENB traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.28. 2,618,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,353,107. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.39. The company has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

