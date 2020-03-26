Capital Bank & Trust Co Sells 35,516 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Capital Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,516 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.05% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $63,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.18.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $10.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,830,000. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.27 and its 200 day moving average is $124.78. The stock has a market cap of $117.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 32,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $4,338,520.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,527,954 shares in the company, valued at $15,220,765,086.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 682,645 shares of company stock valued at $95,516,671. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.