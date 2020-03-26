Capital Bank & Trust Co Sells 3,786 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Capital Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,786 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.29% of RenaissanceRe worth $25,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNR traded up $8.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.61. 9,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,234. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.60 and a 200-day moving average of $185.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $202.68.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.15 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNR. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

