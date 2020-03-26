Capital Bank & Trust Co Sells 40,664 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital Bank & Trust Co lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 40,664 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $66,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,628,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,374,246. The stock has a market cap of $445.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.33.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $2,402,588.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,567,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,067 shares of company stock valued at $17,392,181. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

