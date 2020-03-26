Capital Bank & Trust Co Sells 46,040 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Capital Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,320,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,040 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.10% of Schlumberger worth $53,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,287,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,997,000 after purchasing an additional 457,879 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 68,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen downgraded Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.99.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at $500,622.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.39. 7,321,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,749,420. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.