Capital Bank & Trust Co Sells 8,562 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capital Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,562 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $47,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,724 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,756 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,600,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,943,000 after purchasing an additional 191,393 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,486,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,622,000 after purchasing an additional 822,959 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,132,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded up $2.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.57. 488,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,445,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $175.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

