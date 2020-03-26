Capital Bank & Trust Co Trims Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Capital Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,787 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Nike were worth $51,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Nike in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nike by 685.1% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after acquiring an additional 344,420 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Nike by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Nike by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nike from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Nike from $99.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.79.

NYSE NKE traded up $5.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.48. The stock had a trading volume of 538,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,216,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $112.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.68. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

