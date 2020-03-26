Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAPC. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.08) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 188 ($2.47) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 301 ($3.96) to GBX 265 ($3.49) in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital & Counties Properties PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 245.09 ($3.22).

LON:CAPC opened at GBX 160.75 ($2.11) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 131.30 ($1.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 275 ($3.62). The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -5.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 208.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 237.92.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, invests in, develops, and manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in London; and Earls Court, a mixed-use development estate in London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

