Capital International Inc. CA Acquires 22,332 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,332 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.11% of ServiceNow worth $56,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,616,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.5% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $644,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.81.

NYSE NOW traded up $22.29 on Thursday, reaching $286.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,139,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,767. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $319.95 and its 200 day moving average is $285.28. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $213.99 and a 52-week high of $362.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total value of $7,112,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,828.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total value of $6,678,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,218.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,104 shares of company stock valued at $37,908,647 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

