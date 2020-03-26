Capital International Inc. CA Acquires 66,565 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,565 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $42,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the third quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

United Technologies stock traded up $6.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.29. 6,611,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,132,670. The company has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.96.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

UTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.80.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.