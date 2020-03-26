Capital International Inc. CA Boosts Holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM)

Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,597,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,374 shares during the quarter. HUTCHISON CHINA/S accounts for approximately 1.6% of Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 3.45% of HUTCHISON CHINA/S worth $115,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,826,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,698,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,655,000 after buying an additional 354,022 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,918,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,105,000 after buying an additional 662,934 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,597,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,045,000 after buying an additional 86,398 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after buying an additional 610,205 shares during the period. 28.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HCM. ValuEngine raised shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ:HCM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.04. The company had a trading volume of 44,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,797. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

