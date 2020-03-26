Capital International Inc. CA Boosts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 736,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 2.2% of Capital International Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $156,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.55.

BABA traded up $3.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.12. 7,193,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,705,908. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.17. The stock has a market cap of $479.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

