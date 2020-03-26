Capital International Inc. CA Buys 263,700 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 263,700 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.12% of Micron Technology worth $69,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 408.5% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,101,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,210,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average of $50.13. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,800 shares of company stock worth $1,644,300 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

