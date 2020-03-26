Capital International Inc. CA Cuts Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.11% of Ross Stores worth $47,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST stock traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.02. 2,140,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,122,141. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.71. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nomura dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $113.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.