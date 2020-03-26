Capital International Inc. CA Cuts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Capital International Inc. CA cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,846,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 361,496 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for 1.5% of Capital International Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $107,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE TSM traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $49.80. 496,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,088,325. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4171 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

