Capital International Inc. CA Has $43.39 Million Stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB)

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 557,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 98,156 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.29% of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies worth $43,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 134,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after acquiring an additional 61,050 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,047,000 after acquiring an additional 11,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 373.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 86,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 68,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

WAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,410. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.51.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

