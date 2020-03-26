Capital International Inc. CA Has $46.69 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,552 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $46,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.13.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,033,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,224,732. The stock has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $92.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.07.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

