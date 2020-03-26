Capital International Inc. CA Has $48.57 Million Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Capital International Inc. CA lowered its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 109,969 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $48,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Boeing by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 860.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded up $17.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,931,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,358,896. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.25. The firm has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.54, a P/E/G ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.34. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $398.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised shares of Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra lowered Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

