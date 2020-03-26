Capital International Inc. CA Has $49.65 Million Position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,190,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 25,628 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.48% of Trimble worth $49,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 72,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,138,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,521.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 15,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $726,964.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,784.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,430 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRMB. BidaskClub cut Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Trimble from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of TRMB traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.42. The stock had a trading volume of 813,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,503. Trimble Inc has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $46.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.13 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

