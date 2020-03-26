Capital International Inc. CA Has $50.58 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,359 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $50,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 16,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.00, for a total transaction of $5,565,648.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,445 shares of company stock valued at $19,174,961 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $10.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $316.49. 1,956,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,814,445. The company has a market cap of $149.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.28. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.64.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

