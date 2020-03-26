Capital International Inc. CA Has $51.71 Million Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,872 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $51,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.58. 479,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,755,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.24. The firm has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

