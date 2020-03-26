Capital International Inc. CA Has $52.31 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital International Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163,197 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,740 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $52,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 543,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,620,000 after buying an additional 1,039,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 97,669 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,822,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,493,348. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.09. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $157.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.