Capital International Inc. CA Has $55.71 Million Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Capital International Inc. CA cut its holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 894,855 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,839 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.39% of NetApp worth $55,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of NetApp by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of NetApp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,652 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of NetApp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $3.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,276. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average of $55.62. NetApp Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $78.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 123.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.70.

In other news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.