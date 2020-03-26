Capital International Inc. CA Has $82.08 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 979,951 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 69,489 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for 1.1% of Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.17% of EOG Resources worth $82,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from to in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,882,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,013,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

