Capital International Inc. CA Has $84.43 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,972 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises about 1.2% of Capital International Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.15% of Global Payments worth $84,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Global Payments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Global Payments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,812. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total transaction of $109,857.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,069.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,435 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPN stock traded up $3.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.81. 122,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,729,263. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments Inc has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $209.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $203.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.88.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

