Capital International Inc. CA Has $86.85 Million Stock Position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,996,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 299,565 shares during the period. Yandex comprises about 1.2% of Capital International Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.61% of Yandex worth $86,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YNDX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Yandex by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 43,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Yandex during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Yandex by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 46,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Yandex by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 235,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Yandex from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

Shares of Yandex stock traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $33.96. 1,591,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,315,470. Yandex NV has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.89.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $15.67. The company had revenue of $51.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.82 billion. Yandex had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $20.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yandex NV will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

