Capital International Inc. CA Has $93.83 Million Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Capital International Inc. CA raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for 1.3% of Capital International Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.31% of TransDigm Group worth $93,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 279,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,629,000 after purchasing an additional 58,324 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $655.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $591.77.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director William Dries acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $425.31 per share, for a total transaction of $425,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small acquired 244,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $466.83 per share, with a total value of $114,010,623.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 69,584 shares of company stock valued at $40,631,651 over the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $49.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $399.76. The company had a trading volume of 44,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,482. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $526.17 and its 200-day moving average is $552.61.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.