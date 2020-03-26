Capital International Inc. CA Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 74,369 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.05% of Netflix worth $73,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,705,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 202,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $54,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,403,160,000 after acquiring an additional 218,262 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $203,428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock traded up $8.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $351.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,521,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,558,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $393.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.99, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. UBS Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.58.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,560 shares of company stock worth $79,422,333 over the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.