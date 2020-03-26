Capital International Inc. CA Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 1.6% of Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.09% of Broadcom worth $115,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 420,938 shares of company stock worth $121,050,177 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $23.83 on Thursday, reaching $241.38. 249,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,157,263. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 69.53% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.81.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

