Capital International Inc. CA Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,351 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.5% of Capital International Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $110,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 target price (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,333.20.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $30.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,916.35. 2,879,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,868,159. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The company has a market cap of $938.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,967.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,843.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.