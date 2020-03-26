Capital International Inc. CA Purchases Shares of 3,991,029 Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,991,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,859,000. Trip.com Group makes up approximately 1.9% of Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.72% of Trip.com Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCOM. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.76.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded up $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $25.63. 4,367,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,064,037. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.64. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 4.85%. Trip.com Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

