Capital International Inc. CA Raises Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330,037 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 144,841 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 1.2% of Capital International Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.07% of HDFC Bank worth $84,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,604,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,559,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,585 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,598,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,804 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,712,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,430 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 104.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,357,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,456,000 after purchasing an additional 694,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 272.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,440,000 after purchasing an additional 646,950 shares in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HDB. ValuEngine raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.61. The company had a trading volume of 341,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,953. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $65.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.47.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

