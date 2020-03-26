Capital International Inc. CA Raises Stock Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.06% of Anthem worth $43,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM stock traded up $8.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $224.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,547. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $312.48. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.46.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

