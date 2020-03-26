Capital International Inc. CA Reduces Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 491,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,431 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.23% of Incyte worth $42,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 26,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,499,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $829,540,000 after buying an additional 376,113 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 62,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 474,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,407,000 after buying an additional 300,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $445,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INCY traded up $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,628. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $96.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $579.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Incyte from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Incyte from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.15.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

