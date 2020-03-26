Capital International Inc. CA Reduces Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 522,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,969 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.57% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $56,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $209,800.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,198.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $335,680.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,684,095.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,641 shares of company stock worth $4,976,586 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.84. 441,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,569. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.85 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.27, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

