Capital International Inc. CA Reduces Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Capital International Inc. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,754,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,798 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 1.4% of Capital International Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.23% of Activision Blizzard worth $104,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,236 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,067,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,926,000 after buying an additional 2,324,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,329,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,437,000 after buying an additional 367,164 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,405,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,183,000 after buying an additional 587,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,665,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,222,000 after buying an additional 80,050 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub raised Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.14. 4,358,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,255,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.84 and a twelve month high of $64.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 17.79%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.