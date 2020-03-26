Capital International Inc. CA Reduces Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 866,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,346 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 1.1% of Capital International Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.16% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $80,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $277,888.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 349,409 shares of company stock valued at $31,483,557. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ICE traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,046,217. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.44.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.64.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

