Capital International Inc. CA Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,165 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 22,044 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.7% of Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Visa were worth $124,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,759 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $5.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.64. 8,252,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,172,908. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.64. The firm has a market cap of $303.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.15.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

