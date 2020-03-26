Capital International Inc. CA Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,192 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $48,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY traded up $10.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.16. 467,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,830,000. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.18.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total value of $3,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,274,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 682,645 shares of company stock valued at $95,516,671. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

