Capital International Inc. CA Sells 10,094 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Capital International Inc. CA decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,094 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.10% of Northrop Grumman worth $57,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 468.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total value of $76,343.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,770.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC traded up $29.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $318.14. 713,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.29 and a 52 week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.30.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

