Capital International Inc. CA Sells 10,237 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,237 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA owned approximately 0.08% of Chubb worth $59,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 709.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.85.

Chubb stock traded up $5.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.67. 1,586,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,471,168. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.41. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In related news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

